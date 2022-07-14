NewsRailways
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Indian Railways begins special trains, extends runs for pilgrims

Indian Railways or Northern Railways, to be specific have extended trains to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra 2022 along with other necessary preparations like security arrangements for pilgrims, reports ANI.

  • Indian Railways has added extra stoppages and coaches to trains
  • RPF personnel have deployed at Haridwar station for security
  • One 'Mela' special train will also be operated

With the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra, Indian Railways has made sure to provide the necessary facilities to the devotees participating in the Yatra by extending the run of two trains till Haridwar, as per ANI's report. It is to be noted that with the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra today, devotees from around India start pouring in for pilgrimage in Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to get the holy water from the Ganges River and then pray to lord Shiva with it.

In addition to extending the runs of five pairs of trains, the Northern Railways has also added stoppages and coaches on a temporary basis to facilitate the Kanwarias. With this change in the application, the Delhi-Saharanpur and Delhi-Shamli passenger trains now have extended runs till Haridwar.

"Additional coaches are being deployed by the railways, the same trains have been extended from July 13 to July 28 at Haridwar railway station, as well as three additional trains have been prepared by the railways due to increase om the number of Kavad passenger, which has been prepared by the Haridwar district administration," said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Northern Railway (Moradabad Railway Division), Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Moreover, a special train will now run, and the long route trains will have a stoppage at the Motichur and Railways stations. Specifically, the Doon-Subedarganj express, Doon-Indore express, Doon-Ujjain express, Vaishno Devi Katra-Rishikesh express, Rishikesh-Badmer express and Rishikesh-Kochuveli express will have stoppage on the aforementioned stations.

Adding to it, one 'Mela' special train will run between Moradabad and Luxar in Haridwar. The train will cover multiple stations like Kaanth, Sentara, Dhanpur, Nazibabad, Nagina, Mauzzampur and Balawali.

The Indian Railways also informed that the proper security arrangements have been made for Kanwar Yatra 2022 and the three extra trains are ready for emergency situations. 250 Railway Protection Force personnel (RPF) will also be deployed to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. Moreover, the women's battalion will also be present at Haridwar Railway Station.

With inputs from ANI

