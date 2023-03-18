topStoriesenglish2584906
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Meghalaya Gets First Electric Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya, increasing the average speed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Meghalaya Gets First Electric Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video

Indian Railways in the northeastern state of Meghalaya will operate its first-ever electric trains as a result of the electrification of two important routes, according to a statement from the Railways. By commissioning a 22.823 track-kilometre single-line section of the Dudhnai-Mendipathar and a 34.59 track-kilometre double-line section between Abhayapuri and Pancharatna on March 15, the Northeast Frontier Railway reached the milestone.

In a statement, the Railways said that presently Mendipathar is the only railway station in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the prime minister.

Also read: Indian Railways To Begin First Bharat Gaurav Train Service For Telangana-Andhra Today

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya, increasing the average speed.

"More passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly," the statement said.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve, the statement said. It said this would facilitate seamless traffic and save the time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange.

With PTI Inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle