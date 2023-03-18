Meghalaya Gets First Electric Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video

Indian Railways in the northeastern state of Meghalaya will operate its first-ever electric trains as a result of the electrification of two important routes, according to a statement from the Railways. By commissioning a 22.823 track-kilometre single-line section of the Dudhnai-Mendipathar and a 34.59 track-kilometre double-line section between Abhayapuri and Pancharatna on March 15, the Northeast Frontier Railway reached the milestone.

In a statement, the Railways said that presently Mendipathar is the only railway station in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the prime minister.

After the commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya, increasing the average speed.

"More passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly," the statement said.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve, the statement said. It said this would facilitate seamless traffic and save the time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange.

