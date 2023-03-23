Ministry Of Railways Praises First-Ever Woman Ticket Checker To Collect Fine Worth Rs 1 Crore

Indian Railways fines passengers travelling without tickets or breaking other rules. Recently, a female ticket checker fined passengers to collect a sum of Rs 1 crore. Ticket checker Rosaline Arokia Mary, employed with Southern Railway, has received praises from the Union Ministry of Railways, as she is the first woman ticket checker to collect an amount of Rs 1.03 crores as fines from passengers. She fined irregular and non-ticketed travellers to collect this amount. Also, the Ministry of Railways has shared pictures of Rosaline on duty, collecting fines, examining tickets of passengers, completely engrossed in her job.

Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers. pic.twitter.com/VxGJcjL9t5 March 22, 2023

Scrolling down the tweet, a few interesting tweets caught our attention, where a user is complimenting Rosaline, commenting, “Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties.” Another commented, “Congratulations and appreciated hence railways are not improving streamline the trains to run as per schedule time and not taking any initiative to increase the frequency towards long distance.” Well, someone utilised the opportunity to ask the department, “How are passengers compensated when trains are running late?”

Southern Railway confirmed in a press release that three of its ticket checkers have individually collected fines of Rs 1 crore mark in the financial year April 2022 to March 2023. Sakthivel, senior ticket examiner, collected Rs 1.10 crore, while S Nanda Kumar, deputy chief ticket inspector of the Chennai division, collected Rs 1.55 crore.