topStoriesenglish2587087
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Ministry Of Railways Praises First-Ever Woman Ticket Checker To Collect Fine Worth Rs 1 Crore

Southern Railways's woman ticket checker has now become the first-ever woman TC to collect a fine worth Rs 1.03 crore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ministry Of Railways Praises First-Ever Woman Ticket Checker To Collect Fine Worth Rs 1 Crore

Indian Railways fines passengers travelling without tickets or breaking other rules. Recently, a female ticket checker fined passengers to collect a sum of Rs 1 crore. Ticket checker Rosaline Arokia Mary, employed with Southern Railway, has received praises from the Union Ministry of Railways, as she is the first woman ticket checker to collect an amount of Rs 1.03 crores as fines from passengers. She fined irregular and non-ticketed travellers to collect this amount. Also, the Ministry of Railways has shared pictures of Rosaline on duty, collecting fines, examining tickets of passengers, completely engrossed in her job.

“Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Scrolling down the tweet, a few interesting tweets caught our attention, where a user is complimenting Rosaline, commenting, “Rosaline, I am proud to be your friend. Knowing you I am not surprised with your achievement. Shows your dedication, commitment and sincerity to your duties.” Another commented, “Congratulations and appreciated hence railways are not improving streamline the trains to run as per schedule time and not taking any initiative to increase the frequency towards long distance.” Well, someone utilised the opportunity to ask the department, “How are passengers compensated when trains are running late?”

Also read - Indian Railways Achieves 100 Percent Electrification In Odisha, Joins Uttar Pradesh

Southern Railway confirmed in a press release that three of its ticket checkers have individually collected fines of Rs 1 crore mark in the financial year April 2022 to March 2023. Sakthivel, senior ticket examiner, collected Rs 1.10 crore, while S Nanda Kumar, deputy chief ticket inspector of the Chennai division, collected Rs 1.55 crore.

Live Tv

Indian RailwaysMinistry of RailwaysTicket CheckerfineRailwaysSouthern Railways

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926