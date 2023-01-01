Navi Mumbai Metro Update: Trials on Central Park-Belapur stretch complete, services to start soon

The first metro line in Navi Mumbai will soon start running after a trial run from Central Park, and Belapur stations was successful, a representative of the state-owned City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said on Saturday.

The trial on the 5.96 kilometre stretch between the two stations was conducted on Friday in the presence of Sanjay Mukherjee, chairman-managing director of CIDCO, and Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, an entity of the state and Union governments tasked with engineering assistance to commission the line, he said.

"A trial run was held earlier between Central Park and Pendhar, and now we have completed the trial from Central Park to Belapur. Very soon, metro line number one operations will commence," Mukherjee said.

Also read: New Year 2023: Indian Railways cancels over 190 trains on January 1, check full list here

Line number one is from Pendhar to Belapur and is 11 kilometres long. This is one of the four elevated metro rail routes being developed by CIDCO in Navi Mumbai.

With PTI inputs