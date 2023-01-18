topStoriesenglish
Noida Metro creates new record, transports over 56,000 passengers in one day

The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 52,696 passengers was logged on November 30, 2022, before that the record was 50,231 on October 17, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

In the western Uttar Pradesh district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Aqua line of the Noida Metro rail network connects the twin towns of Noida and Greater Noida. It was made available to the public in January 2019. Now, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro reached its all-time high daily ridership of 56,168, as per an official press release. According to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which runs the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities, the record was set on Monday (January 16).

The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 52,696 passengers was logged on November 30, 2022. Before that the record was 50,231 on October 17, 48,852 on October 14 and 48,396 on September 26 in 2022, according to an official.

The Aqua Line was opened to the public in January 2019. The average monthly ridership on the Aqua Line has been 41,757 in January (up to January 16), 41,496 in December 2022, 43,430 in November and 35,300 in October, the NMRC said.

With PTI inputs

