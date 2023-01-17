Railway Ministry shares 'picturesque' aerial view of Vande Bharat Express passing through curve: Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off India's eighth Vande Bharat Express train. On Monday, the train was opened for public use on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad routehas been opened for public use on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route on Monday. On the route, the train encounters the Raigiri Curve in Telangana. Embracing the beauty of the train on the curve at a high-speed Railway Ministry shared a video of the train while it was on its way to the next station. It is to be noted the semi-high speed train on this route is the second of the kind in South India and the first one to connect the Telugu-speaking states.

Between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the train covers a distance of 700 km in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It has stoppages on multiple stations in between, including Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam and Warangal.

Prior to then, the Vande Bharat train in West Bengal was signalled off, becoming the first train in east India. Meanwhile, the government also intends to run a brand-new Vande Bharat train between Jaipur and Delhi's national capital.

Picturesque!



Glimpses of the #VandeBharat Express passing through the serene green landscape of Raigiri Curve, Telangana. pic.twitter.com/tHqmKRRJax — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 15, 2023

Besides this new route, the Vande Bharat Express is also operating on other routes, including New Delhi - Varanasi, ew Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar and Mumbai, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, Chennai-Mysuru, Nagpur-Bilaspur and Howrah - New Jalpaiguri.

The Vande Bharat Express train set, which was designed locally, has modern passenger amenities and will offer rail travellers a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. It is capable of having a high speed of up to 180 kmph. Though usually, the train is operated at under 120 kmph on all the routes. The slowest of these trains is on the Chennai-Mysuru route that runs in a range from 75-77 kmph.