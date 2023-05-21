Northeast's First Vande Bharat Express Arrives At New Jalpaiguri Station: Check Pics

Northeast India will soon get its first Vande Bharat Express to train running between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, said Sanjay Chilwarwar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, Northeast Frontier on Saturday.

The train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will run between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati six days in a week, covering around 410 km within 6 hours. The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri and reach Assam's Guwahati, added the ADRM.

The semi-high-speed train on this route is expected to cut travel time between the two cities. Presently, Rajdhani Express is the fastest train on the route completing the journey in eight and a half hours. I t is to be noted that these cities are around 700 km apart.

West Bengal | Northeast to get its first Vande Bharat Express soon.



(Visuals from New Jalpaiguri Junction) pic.twitter.com/r36jjor9sh — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing. Following the launch of Odisha's first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable. "The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister.