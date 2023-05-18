topStoriesenglish2609739
PM Modi Flags Off Odisha's First Vande Bharat Express On Puri-Howrah Route: Check Fare, Timings

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express is expected to provide ease of travelling to pilgrims visiting the Jagannath Temple by cutting the travel time significantly.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's 17th Vande Bharat Express on the Puri-Howrah route via video conferencing today. The inauguration ceremony of the train took place in the presence of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM Naveen Patnaik. Odisha now has its first Vande Bharat train with this flag-off, while West Bengal has its second train. The semi-high-speed train on this route is expected to improve connectivity for pilgrims visiting the abode of Lord Jagannath. It is to be noted that the train will begin its services from 20 May.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

The train on this route will cover a distance of around 500 km between Puri and Howrah. During its journey, the train will have stoppages at Khudra Road Jn, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Jajpur K road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur Jn.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Fare

The passengers on this route will have 16 coaches on the train with options for AC chairs and Executive chairs. The price of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express ticket starts at Rs 1,430 for an AC chair car, which also includes a Rs 328 catering charge. Similarly, the passengers opting to travel in the executive chair car will have to pay  Rs 2,615, which includes Rs 389 as a catering charge.

The cost of an AC chair on the train from Howrah to Puri is Rs 1265, including a Rs 162 catering fee, while the cost of an Executive chair Car is Rs 2420, including a Rs 155 catering fee. It is crucial to keep in mind that passengers can choose not to eat on the train, in which case there will be no additional payment for catering.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Timings

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between both cities in around six and a half hours. The train will depart from Puri at 1:50 om and is scheduled to reach Howrah at 8:30 pm. Similarly, during its return journey, the train will depart from Howrah at 6:10 am and will conclude its journey in Puri at 12:35 pm.

Along with the Vande Bharat Express' flag off, PM dedicated multiple railway projects to the nation in Odisha. He inaugurated the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line and dedicated a 100 percent electrified rail network in Odisha.

