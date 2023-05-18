topStoriesenglish2609609
PM Modi To Flag Off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Train Today: Watch Video

Along with the Vande Bharat Express train, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah today via video conferencing. The ultra-modern semi-high-speed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide passengers a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Last month, the railways conducted the trial run of Vande Bharat Express, India's indigenously designed semi-high-speed train, between Howrah and Puri on Friday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Odisha via video conferencing on Thursday. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Puri and Cuttack railway station redevelopment. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to the rail passengers, said PMO statement.

Prime Minister will dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil.

PM Modi will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha. These will cater to the increased traffic demands due to rapid industrial development in Odisha's steel, power and mining sectors and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections, said the PMO statement.

