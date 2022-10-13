President Droupadi Murmu flags off first Agartala-Kolkata express train; Check route, timings here

Expanding the Indian Railways network President Droupadi Murmu along with CM Manik Saha, has flagged off the extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and the extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur from the Agartala Railway Station on 13 October. The extension of the express trains by the Northern Frontier Railway (NFR) is expected to improve connectivity in the North-Eastern states. The new inaugural special trains will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa, and Bandel and will have a composition of 14 coaches.

During its regular schedule, the express train (Agartala-Kolkata) will leave Agartala every Wednesday in morning and arrive in Kolkata in the afternoon the following day. Every Sunday, the train would leave Kolkata in the opposite direction and arrive in Agartala on Tuesday night.

Tripura | President Droupadi Murmu and CM Manik Saha flag off from Agartala Railway Station the extension of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur pic.twitter.com/NsOQLJz9eK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

The President would launch the Judicial Academy and lay the groundwork for the National Law University at Narsinghgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, during her visit to Tripura. Murmu would also get a civic welcome from the Tripura administration, and he would essentially inaugurate and lay the groundwork for several additional initiatives in Tripura.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, to run between Una-Delhi

It is to be noted that Northern Frontier Railway is working on the development of railway connectivity in the region. Besides the improvement of the network, the development plans also involve the developing of stations and other aspects as well. For instance, an overseas ticketing counter has been recently established at the Guwahati railway station for the convenience of passengers traveling by the Mitali Express to make it easy for passengers to book the ticket. This initiative of opening up an overseas ticketing counter at the Guwahati railway station will be advantageous to passengers who wish to travel with the Mitali Express, including tourists, and who have to conduct business from northeastern states.