PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates World's Longest Railway Platform in Hubballi, Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated World`s longest railway platform in Hubballi today. The inauguration of the platform was done during the PM's Karnataka visit in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. It is to be noted that Indian Railways, South Western Railway Zones Hubbali is now registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest platform. This platform at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji station in Karnataka has been constructed with an investment of Rs 20.1 crore as part of the railways' initiative of remodeling stations.

The construction work for the 1.5 km long railway platform at the Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station was commissioned in February 2021 and is now complete. The station is an important junction in Karnataka and connects Bengaluru (Davanagere side), Hosapete (Gadag side), and Vasco-Da-Gama/Belagavi (Londa side).

Also read: Vande Bharat Express On Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Route Pelted With Stones, Second Attack In One Month

Three more platforms have been installed in addition to the five already present ones to serve the city's expanding demands better. Platform No. 8, which is 1507 metres, has the distinction of being the world's longest railroad platform. From the longest platform, two trains with electric engines will simultaneously depart.

The world's longest railway platform will cater to the transportation needs of the Hubballi-Dharwad region and will help in enhancing the operational capacity of the yard. Furthermore, it will enable the operations of trains in both directions.

Gorakhpur platform in Uttar Pradesh is the second longest at 1,366.33 meters, and Kollam Junction in Kerala has the third longest platform at 1,180.5 meters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the 118-km long Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. This new project is expected to aid the social and economic growth in the region. The new e-way built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore will reduce the travel time between the cities from 3 hours to around 75 minutes. Furthermore, the project entails widening NH 275 to six lanes along the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretch.

With IANS Inputs