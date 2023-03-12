topStoriesenglish2582527
Vande Bharat Express On Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Route Pelted With Stones, Second Attack In One Month

This was the second attack as earlier in the same month the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The window panes of a coach of the semi-high-speed train were broken in a reported incidence of stone-pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train from West Bengal, according to a statement from Eastern Railway. According to reports, the event happened late on Saturday night near Farrakka in the West Bengali district of Murshidabad.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated," Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway siad. An inquiry has been ordered, official added. Visuals accesed by ANI shows window panes of high-speed train being damaged as stones were allegedly thrown at the train near Howrah station.

Also read: Alert Railway Driver Stops Nilgiri Mountain Train To Save 6 Elephants In Middle Of Track

In January 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second attack as earlier in the same month the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

The RPF Commander had informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district."Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," he had said. 

(With ANI Inputs)

