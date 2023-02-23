PM Narendra Modi Praises Indian Railways for 100 Percent Electrification of Broad Gauge Routes in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways has achieved 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh with the completion of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway. Praising the Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over 100 percent electrification. "Very good!", the prime minister posted in response to a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, declaring the 100 percent electrification of broad gauge rail network in the state.

With this, the Indian Railways has completed the electrification of broad gauge routes in six railway zones, namely East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and West Central Railway.

Racing towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Indian Railways ushers in a new dawn with 100% electrification of the broad gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/0PW4PyRnnU February 22, 2023

The Indian Railways, India's biggest national transporter achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday by completing the electrification of all broad gauge routes in Uttar Pradesh with the completion of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway. Also, Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5) of Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now.

This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-Varanasi-Naini (Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.

"With 85 per cent route kilometre electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100 percent electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world," the Railways said in a statement.

With PTI