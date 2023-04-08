PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Two Vande Bharat Express Trains Today; Check Routes

The list of Vande Bharat Express trains operating in India is an ever-expanding list. Adding to the queue, Indian Railways will be operating two more semi-high-speed trains on different routes in the country. PM Narendra Modi will flag off the new trains on Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore routes. The advanced train comes as a part of the upgradation of Indian Railways' network in India. To further aid the growth, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express is the second Vande Bharat train to depart from Telangana and the 12th in India. The parade will run between Hyderabad and the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. The semi-high-speed train will boost the ease of travelling for passengers travelling for pilgrimage between the two cities.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

PM Narendra Modi will also launch the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express from MGR Chennai Central Railway Station as its 13th unit in India. This train will stop in Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, the train will travel the 495.28 kilometres between Chennai and Coimbatore (Kovai) in around 6 hours.

Vande Bharat Express Features

The Vande Bharat Express trains run on various Indian lines and are outfitted with cutting-edge amenities for the convenience of passengers. The train has conveniences, including sliding doors, wifi, reclining seats, and more. The Indian-developed Kavach safety system is another feature of the indigenous locomotive that emphasises safety.

Vande Bharat Express Routes

The Vande Bharat Express train is currently operational on 11 routes in India. Specifically, the train runs on New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhi Nagar Capital-Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura-New Delhi, Chennai Central-Mysore, Bilaspur-Nagpur, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi, and Bhopal-New Delhi.

Like the Secunderabad-Tirupati route, some of these routes are aimed at improving connectivity with India's revered pilgrim sites. These routes include New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi.