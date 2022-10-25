Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train: IRCTC introduces AFFORDABLE tour package to Madurai, Rameshwaram and Tirupati

Indian Railways keeps on introducing tour packages to make travelling easy and budget-friendly for travellers. After introducing packages to places like ‘Paradise on Earth’ - Kashmir, and Kerala, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a train tour package for devotees. Now pilgrims can travel to Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati with this affordable train tour package, where devotees will be travelling via Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train, which will cover all the important religious places. The train will start its journey on November 14, 2022, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package is 8-nights and 9-days long and includes all three meals (vegetarian): Breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package includes Journey by Sleeper Class train, accommodation in Non AC Dormitories/ Hall (Dharamshala Accommodation), and bus services for travelling. The famous temples which are included in the train tour package are Tirupati Temple, Ramnath Swami Temple, Meenakshi temple, and Mallikarjuna Temple.

Also read: Indian Railways turns train coach into restaurant at New Jalpaiguri station, Check pics

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. Find spiritual solace with IRCTC's tour package & visit Rameshwaram, Madurai & more," read the tweet.

Find spiritual solace with IRCTC's tour package & visit Rameshwaram, Madurai & more. For details, visit https://t.co/5vQ05Lk8Zc @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 19, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package:

Duration of the Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package:

The Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package is 8-nights and 9-days long which includes darshan of famous temples like Tirupati Temple, Ramnath Swami Temple, Meenakshi temple, and Mallikarjuna Temple. This will be covered via Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train.

Cost of the Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package:

Facilities included in the Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package:

- Journey by Sleeper Class train.

- Accommodation in Non-AC Dormitories/ Hall (Dharamshala Accommodation).

- Comfortable Non AC road transfers (using 55 seater buses).

- Vegetarian food (Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner).

- 02 Liter packaged drinking water bottle (1 Liter each) will be provided per passenger per day.

- Tour escort and Security on the train.

- At the destination, the transfer will be given to the point up to which the bus can go or permissible.

How to book the Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Tirupati train tour package:

Interested passengers can book this affordable train tour package via IRCTC's official website, and for more details about the tour package, click HERE.