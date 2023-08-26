trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653718
Tamil Nadu: 9 Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out On Train At Madurai Railway Junction

Based on the preliminary information, a fire broke out on a train at Madurai Railway Junction during attempts to cook food on the train.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Image for representation

A passenger train fire that broke out inside the carriage on Saturday at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu resulted in the death of at least 9 people and 20 other critical injuries. As per reports the incident happened on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express.

As per IANS' report, all six deceased were from Uttar Pradesh, and there were 55 passengers in the afflicted coach. As per reports, attempts to cook food resulted in the fire. When Madurai firefighters arrived, they put out the fire.

More information is awaited.

