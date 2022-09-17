Train journeys that will make you fall in LOVE with beauty of Southern India; Check list here

A train journey is ideal for anyone looking for a unique way to explore southern India. Such excursions are an excellent way to learn more about the rich culture and heritage of the country. Moreover, when train journeys in southern India are in conversation are not just scenic beauties; it allows the tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage, the beauty of Indian history, and the amalgamation of multiple cultures rising from deep historical routes. Not to mention that train journeys give a brief experience of the local food and multiple other subtleties of the region.

Kollam - Sengottai

For those who enjoy exploring unusual places, the train journey from Kollam to Sengottai will be a rewarding experience. Through these two junction points, the railway line connects the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Throughout the ride, passengers will see several lush green forests, clean and swiftly flowing rivers, and hills. They pass a heritage bridge and a national highway built above and below the tracks on their way. The train journey allows tourists to experience Kerala's natural beauty, making it the most picturesque trip ever.

Ooty to Coonoor

People who want to travel by train near the hilly areas of the south should not miss the Ooty to Coonoor train journey. Both of these destinations are popular with visitors due to their picturesque scenery. These two hill stations in Tamil Nadu are connected by a special toy train. The tracks connecting Ooty and Coonoor are part of the Nilgiri Mountain railways, which UNESCO has recognized for their exceptional uniqueness and natural beauty. The best part of the train ride is that it takes passengers through Ooty's tea plantations and mountains covered in greenery.

Also read: IRCTC: Indian Railways to run first Delhi-Katra Bharat Gaurav tourist train from September 30

Chennai to Rameshwaram

This train journey is unique in its own right. Aside from providing a nature tour, it also takes visitors on a mythological journey. The railway that connects Chennai and Rameshwaram crosses the Pamban Bridge, which is known as India's first bridge. Locals believe that Lord Rama built Pamban Bridge while searching for Goddess Sita, who Ravana kidnapped. The bridge connects India's Mandapam region to Rameswaram and Pamban Island. Despite the fact that the rail ride is only 2.2 kilometres long, the scenery and religious background make it one of the best life experiences.

Kanyakumari to Trivandrum

The train ride between these two destinations in south India is like a slideshow of the rich plantation practices of the country. In this two-hour-long train journey, travellers pass through many luxuriant plantations of green tea, coconut groves, and farms of a variety of spices. Take the train ride via Island Express; it covers the natural splendours of the path and allows experiencing the local life of the south up close.

Best train services for South Indian trips

Aside from regular railway expresses, one can sweeten their journey to the south by booking a ride with some renowned train services. These are:

Golden Chariot

Golden Chariot Southern Splendour

Maharajas` Express Southern Jewels

Maharajas` Express Southern Sojourn

Deccan Odyssey Jewels of Deccan.

These trains put the luxury of the passenger as their top priority. The trip package offers private and comfortable accommodation, porterage services, an onboard butler, meals, drinks, and snacks free of cost. Travellers also enjoy off-train excursions, WiFi, and even a lounge and bar are part of these luxurious trains` facilities. On some routes, guests can smell the spicy aromas of India and see the mystical waterfalls, lush plantations, and wildlife. Once on the journey, one will truly feel like they have discovered an entirely new continent. Hence, it`s time to experience the splendour of south India`s train journeys yourself rather than searching for them on the internet.

With inputs from PTI