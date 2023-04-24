Vande Bharat Express: 120 Trains To Be Built in Latur, Says Union Minister Danve

Vande Bharat Express train is reaching places. The newest one is flagged off in Kerala, as the state’s first-ever Vande Bharat Express. Soon, new routes will come into operation, increasing the overall connectivity between major cities of the nation. In a bid to ensure continuous production of rakes for Vande Bharat Express, Latur-based Marathwada Railway Coach Factory is also looped in. As revealed by Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, the Latur coach factory will manufacture 120 Vande Bharat trains. Currently, the process for tenders for the production of these rakes is in the concluding stage, and once finalised, manufacturing will begin in Latur, Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 600 crore to set up the coach factory in Latur and efforts are on to begin operations at the facility at the earliest. The contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he said, adding that the actual coach production is expected to start by August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to launch 400 new Vande Bharat trains in the country, and of these, 120 will be manufactured in Latur. If required, another 80 trains will also be made in this factory, the minister said.

"The Central and state governments have been taking efforts for dualling, electrification, new railway lines and pending railway projects in the state. The work on Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded and Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath railway lines is underway," Danve said.

The first stage of dualling of the Manmad-Nanded line will get an approval soon, while the new Solapur-Tuljapur railway has already received a nod, he said.

Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Shrangare, MLC Ramesh Karad, former minister and MLAs Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Abhimanyu Pawar, among other local leaders and Central Railway officials were present for the factory visit. Danve first reviewed the current status of the railway coach factory and a presentation about the project was made.