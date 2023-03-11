Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways Signs Deal With Tata Steel To Manufacture New Trains

With Tata Steel as one of its vendors, the Ministry of Railways has a contract in place for the provision of seating systems and panelling for 22 Vande Bharat trains. In addition to setting a goal for running the first sleeper variant of Vande Bharat by the first quarter of 2024, the Ministry of Railways has set a production target for 200 Vande Bharat trains over the next two years. An deal with Tata Steel has been inked to expedite the production process with this in mind.

The seats in 22 Vande Bharat trains, from first AC to three-tier coaches, will now be manufactured by Tata Steel. The contract for making Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the train has also been given to the company, under which structures of panels, windows etc. are being prepared.

Also read: Watch: Health Minister Shares Incredible Video of Vande Bharat Express Train

Under the scheme, the Railways has given a tender of about Rs 145 crore to the multinational steel company for manufacturing the parts of the train, which is to be completed in 12 months.

Debashish Bhattacharya, Vice President (Technology and New Materials Business), Tata Steel, said: "The seats of this train are specially designed, which can rotate up to 180-degree and have aircraft-like passenger amenities which are a first in India."

With IANS Inputs