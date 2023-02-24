Vande Bharat Express: Operations on Jabalpur-Indore Route to Start From April

Vande Bharat Express is the country’s fastest train, period. The semi-high-speed train is known for offering world-class amenities, along with a journey that is faster than all other trains. However, the Vande Bharat Express currently operates on routes that stretch to a maximum of only 8 hours. Moreover, the Vande Bharat is currently operated on very few routes - 10 to be exact. The government will soon flag off the 11th Vande Bharat train in India, and it will be the first Vande Bharat for the state of Madhya Pradesh, and it will run between Jabalpur and Indore.

The train will also have a stop at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal. The train was earlier scheduled to be flagged off in the month of February itself. However, it is reported that the rakes assigned for this route were later on provided to Maharashtra for a new route. Well, now Madhya Pradesh will get its first Vande Bharat Express train. An investment of Rs 100 crore is made to erect a maintenance centre for the train in Bhopal.

Another important factor that contributes to the success of the Vande Bharat Express is the fact that it is the fastest train in India, with a top speed of 180 kmph. However, the operational speed of the train is restricted at 130 kmph due to the safety constraints. This high speed results in reduced travel time between the cities connected by the Vande Bharat Express. As per the Indian Railways, existing superfast train between Mumbai and Solapur takes 7 hours 55 minutes while the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat will complete the same journey in 6 hours 30 minutes, thus saving 1 hour 30 minutes of travel time.

Vande Bharat: Modern Design

The Vande Bharat Express gets a modern design language, which is more modern and angular as compared to boxy, muscular trains of Indian Railways. The dual colour scheme of White and Blue is also eye-catching and the protruded nose of the engine is similar to the other high-speed trains of other countries. The aerodynamic design helps the train reach 0-100 kmph in just 52 seconds, whereas other trains in the world takes upto 60 seconds. Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railways Minister said "The designs of Vande Bharat are even better than that of an aeroplane. It can provide the most comfortable travelling experience.”

Vande Bharat Express: Covers Important Routes

PM Narendra Modi recently flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains in India during his visit in Mumbai. In a ceremony that took place at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, PM Modi flagged the semi-high speed train services between Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai - Solapur, taking the total number of Vande Bharat Express routes to 10. Here's a complete list:

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express: World-Class Features

The Vande Bharat Express comes with Wi-Fi connection on-demand facility. Every coach has 32-inch screens providing passengers with information and infotainment, compared to the 24-inch screens in the previous version. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environment friendly as the ACs are 1 percent more energy efficient. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). It is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed intercity train and the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains is expected to have a top speed of 220 kmph.