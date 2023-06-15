Vande Bharat Express To Launch On 5 New Routes: Check Travel Time, Stops And More

Indian Railways has picked pace with the expansion of Vande Bharat Express trains in India. As per a recent update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5 new units of Vande Bharat trains on different routes in India. This will be the first time 5 units of the semi-high-speed train will begin operations on the same day. Furthermore, by June end, India will have 23 units of the train covering over 22 states and Union Territories across the nation. Here we have all the details of the 5 new train routes.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

The launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express was cancelled in view of the Balasore train tragedy. However, the train will be launched now, improving city connectivity. The train will have stoppages at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim, and Madgaon during its journey. It is expected to cover a distance of 586 km in 7 hours and 50 minutes, saving time on travelling.

Bengaluru-Hubbali-Dharwad Vande Bharat

The list of Vande Bharat Express trains in Karnataka is set to get longer, with a train connecting Bengaluru, Hubballi, and Dharwad. Once launched, it will be the second train operating in the state alongside the train connecting Chennai, Mysuru, and Bengaluru.

The train will be operated in the South Western Railway zone and is expected to have stoppages at Yeswantpur, Davangere, and Hubballi stations. Furthermore, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between Hubballi and Dharwad from 7 hours to around 5 hours.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Bihar will get its first Vande Bharat train in the form of the train connecting Patna and Ranchi. This train is expected to have stoppages at Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, and Bokaro Steel City, covering a distance of around 410 km. Furthermore, the train is anticipated to reduce the travel time between the cities, making commuters faster.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train will be the second train operating in Madhya Pradesh and from Bhopal. The train is expected to connect multiple cities in the state. However, the details on the stoppages of the train are scarce.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

The Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will be the third unit of the train operating in India. Adding to it, this will also be the third train operating from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station.