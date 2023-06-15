RAPIDX To Be First In India To Have Ticket Vending Machine With UPI Payment Option

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System's priority stretch is nearing completion. As the day of the inauguration of the transport services nears, NCRTC has announced various modes of payment for RAPIDX tickets. The passengers will be able to get the tickets for their commute via ticket vending machines (TVM) at RapidX stations. Adding to it, these machines will provide passengers with the option of payment through UPI and mobile wallets, making them the first TVMs with UPI enabled on any mass transportation medium.

As per NCRTC, TVM will allow four payment options in total, including UPI, cash, credit/debit cards, and national common mobility card (NCMC). These methods will provide passengers with convenient, time-saving methods for obtaining their RAPIDX tickets. Furthermore, passengers will also have the option to use the 'RAPIDX Connect App.

As per NCRTC, "An E-QR code will be generated through NCRTC's mobile app - RAPIDX Connect, which will act as an e-ticket. Commuters will be able to pay through UPI, debit card, credit card, and net banking on the app. To board the trains, the e-QR code has to be scanned at the AFC gate during entry and exit at the RAPIDX station."

Adding to it, commuters will be able to use NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) on RAPIDX stations. At the AFC gate, commuters can scan their cards to enter the station, and they can do the same to leave once their trip is complete.

RAPIDX will also offer special passes to commuters frequently using the Rapid Rail services. The types of passes will include trip, tourist, period, and weekend passes.

The trip pass can be used for commuting between two designated stations, tourist passes will allow unlimited travel for a fixed period of time, period passes can be used for multiple journeys in a time period, and weekend passes for traveling during the weekend.

The 17-km priority section of RAPIDX is expected to begin its services in the coming weeks once all the preparations and tests car complete. Meanwhile, the 82-km long RRTS corridor providing connectivity to Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut is expected to be completed in the coming years. Once operational, it is expected to cater to 800,000 passengers daily.