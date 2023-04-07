topStoriesenglish2592311
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

Vande Bharat Express Train Boosting Connectivity Between Holy Sites, Local Economies: Officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Trains in India, the new trains will be operated on Secunderabad-Tirupati and Chennai-Coimbatore routes.

Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat Express Train Boosting Connectivity Between Holy Sites, Local Economies: Officials

Improving connectivity between pilgrim centres and helping local economies are at the centre of the government's push for Vande Bharat Express trains, sources said on Friday. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the semi-high-speed modern train between Secunderabad and Tirupati on Saturday, four of the 13 operational Vande Bharat Express routes will connect some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, the government sources said.

The three other routes are New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Katra), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow: Route, Timing, Price, Top Speed

Noting that Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of road projects of National Highway-744, they said this will ensure a smooth journey for pilgrims visiting some of the most sacred sites in southern India, such as Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala.

They said that improved connectivity benefits pilgrims and helps local economies by boosting trade, creating jobs, and promoting the growth of ancillary industries like hospitality, handicrafts, and food services.

Live Tv

vande bharatIndian Railwaysvande bharat trainNarendra Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?