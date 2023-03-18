'Wonderful News': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Meghalaya On Getting First Electric Train

The Indian Railways has achieved the electrification of two crucial routes that would allow it to run electric trains in the northeastern state of Meghalaya for the first time. The Dudhnai-Mendipathar single-line section of 22.823 track kilometers and the 34.59 track kilometres double-line segment between Abhayapuri and Pancharatna on March 15 were both officially opened by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Taking note of the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejoiced in the achievement of the Indian Railways. "Wonderful news for Meghalaya and furthering connectivity in the Northeast," he tweeted. Furthermore, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the electric train starting from its journey with the caption, "Electric train for the time in Meghalaya."

The Railways stated that Mendipathar is currently the sole station in the northeastern state of Meghalaya that has been open since the prime minister's inauguration in 2014. Trains pulled by electric locomotives will now be able to run directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya following the commissioning of electric traction, improving the average speed.

Wonderful news for Meghalaya and furthering connectivity in the Northeast. https://t.co/AZjPuBr2Ul — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

"More passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds. Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly," the statement said.

Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in northeast India. In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve, the statement said. It said this would facilitate seamless traffic and save the time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange.

With PTI Inputs