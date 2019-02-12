हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujjar protest

Gujjar quota agitation: Kirori Singh Bainsla asked to vacate railway tracks; internet suspended

In wake of the protests, three trains have been cancelled while two others have been diverted.

Gujjar quota agitation: Kirori Singh Bainsla asked to vacate railway tracks; internet suspended
ANI photo

Jaipur: As the quota agitation by the Gujjar community continues in Rajasthan, Sawai Madhopur District Collector on Tuesday issued a notice to Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, asking him to vacate the railway tracks.

In wake of the protests, three trains have been cancelled while two others have been diverted. The internet services have also been shut in Sawai Madhopur district till Wednesday.

The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over the demand for implementation of five per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, has led to the disruption of train services since Friday.

Protesting members on the railway tracks have blocked train movements between Sawai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.

Tags:
Gujjar protestgujjar rail roko protest
Next
Story

Gujjar agitation: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot passes the buck to Centre

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi