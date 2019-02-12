Gujjar quota agitation: Kirori Singh Bainsla asked to vacate railway tracks; internet suspended

Jaipur: As the quota agitation by the Gujjar community continues in Rajasthan, Sawai Madhopur District Collector on Tuesday issued a notice to Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, asking him to vacate the railway tracks.

In wake of the protests, three trains have been cancelled while two others have been diverted. The internet services have also been shut in Sawai Madhopur district till Wednesday.

The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over the demand for implementation of five per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, has led to the disruption of train services since Friday.

Protesting members on the railway tracks have blocked train movements between Sawai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.