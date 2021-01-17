Ten people dead, several injured as bus catches fire in Rajasthan's Jalore

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in Rajasthan's Jalore district after the bus they were travelling in caught fire late on Saturday night. The fire started after the bus came in contact with electric hanging live electricity wire.

The bus had more than 40 passengers. When last reports came in, the police, local administration, district collector and SP had reached the spot. The injured were being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali police station when the bus driver lost his track and entered into a rural area where the bus touched the hanging wire and it caught fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said.

The private bus was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Barmer. The DSP added that the rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.