हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Ten people dead, several injured as bus catches fire in Rajasthan's Jalore

The people were killed after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Saturday night.

Ten people dead, several injured as bus catches fire in Rajasthan&#039;s Jalore
Representational image

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in Rajasthan's Jalore district after the bus they were travelling in caught fire late on Saturday night. The fire started after the bus came in contact with electric hanging live electricity wire.

The bus had more than 40 passengers. When last reports came in, the police, local administration, district collector and SP had reached the spot. The injured were being taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali police station when the bus driver lost his track and entered into a rural area where the bus touched the hanging wire and it caught fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said.

The private bus was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Barmer. The DSP added that the rescue operation is underway. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajasthanJaloreRajasthan fireJalore fire
Next
Story

Rajasthan carries out anti-Covid vaccination dry runs in 7 districts
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M34S

Meet COVID-19 warriors who got vaccinated today