Industrialist Harsh Goenka 'Hopes' Mumbai's Dharavi To Be As Beautiful As Adani Shantigram Township

The Dharavi Slum Redevelopment project involves rebuilding the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai, located near the BKC business district.

Dec 08, 2023
New Delhi: RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka is all praise for Adani Group's Shantigram township in Ahmedabad and lauding the project, the industrialist has pinned hopes that the Dharavi project will be as beautiful.

Harsh Goenka tweeted, "Shantigram (a mini township built by Adanis) in the middle of Ahmedabad is an amazing urban oasis. Now that Adanis are developing Dharavi in Mumbai (incidentally,  Adanis own more land in Mumbai than the 10 top builders combined) we are hopeful for a similar beautiful township."

The Dharavi redevelopment project contract was formally awarded to the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm in July this year.

This project, which reportedly has a revenue potential of Rs 20,000 crore, aims to transform the Dharavi slum in central Mumbai, close to the BKC business district. 

Adani Properties secured this opportunity in November the previous year, through a competitive bidding, beating competitors like DLF and Naman Developers.

