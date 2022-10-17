Adivi Sesh becomes the only Telugu actor to have three films on IMDb Top 25 list!

NewsEntertainmentRegional
Adivi Sesh has become the only Telugu actor whose three films have made it to the IMDb Top 25 list. The actor has done some notable films like Major, Kshanam and Evaru.

New Delhi: The most powerful tool for an actor is his popularity among the masses. In a time when movies are struggling at the box office, Adivi Sesh has made a mark as 3 of his movies have made it to the top 25 list on IMDB! The three movies helmed by Adivi as the lead namely, ‘Kshanam’, ‘Evaru’ and ‘Major’ have done exceptionally at the BO and also earned tremendous critical acclaim. They have cemented his position as an actor who can get the crowds to the cinemas as well as perform as per expectations. The most important highlight is that ‘Major’ has done well in the North market which is a huge feat for an actor with his roots in the Telugu Industry. 

Sesh's versatility as an actor is definitely something to look out for. In ‘Kshanam’, we have seen him play Rishi, a San Francisco-based investment banker, who comes to India to help Shweta, his ex-girlfriend, find her kidnapped child. ‘Evaru’ shows him portraying a sub-inspector, Vikram Vasudev, who is entrusted with the task of investigating the murder of a high-ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim. And last but surely not the least ‘Major’, in which he shows how the real-life hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan fought fearlessly against the terrorists at the Taj Hotel during 26/11 attacks. 

After all these acclaimed hits, he is all set to make a comeback with the remake of an Oscar winning film, not only that but this is also going to be a pan-India release. Seeing his past projects, we can only wait and see what he has in store for the future. 

