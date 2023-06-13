topStoriesenglish2621152
Adivi Sesh To Cast In Upcoming Bollywood Action Love Story, Deets Inside

Adivi Sesh, known for his exceptional performances in films like Major and HIT 2, is all set to captivate the audience once more in a never seen avatar as he explores romance on screen. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh, the acclaimed actor and writer, has sent waves of excitement through his fanbase with a recent tweet teasing his upcoming romantic film which might be a Bollywood Action Love Story. While details about the project remain under wraps, the tweet has sparked speculation and anticipation among eager followers. 

Adivi Sesh, known for his exceptional performances in films like Major and HIT 2, is all set to captivate the audience once more in a never seen avatar as he explores romance on screen. 

As fans eagerly wait for spy thriller G2 to release this year, Sesh has tweeted and piqued the interest of fans hinting towards a new film. 

The actor tweeted, “Next one (other than G2) will be a Love Story. Will Announce in the coming months.” 

Sources close to the actor reveal that Sesh has been actively reading scripts of the romantic genre and is ready to shine in his new role. Sesh will also be seen romancing a B-town diva in this Action Love Story.

While the title and additional details are yet to be disclosed, fans can look forward to an announcement from Adivi Sesh himself in the coming months.

