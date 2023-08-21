trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651831
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ADIVI SESH

Adivi Sesh's Throwback Look Takes Over The Internet, Actor To 'Bring It Back' In Upcoming Project

The photo showcased a youthful and hip avatar, capturing the essence of a bygone era. With his enigmatic response, "That was a hard hip hop era, time to bring it back," Adivi Sesh has ignited curiosity and speculation among his followers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Adivi Sesh's Throwback Look Takes Over The Internet, Actor To 'Bring It Back' In Upcoming Project Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Adivi Sesh, known for his versatile roles and captivating performances, recently set Twitter abuzz with an exciting tweet that has left fans speculating about his next move. The actor responded to a fan's post, which featured a throwback picture from his hit debut movie ‘Karma’. 

The photo showcased a youthful and hip avatar, capturing the essence of a bygone era. With his enigmatic response, "That was a hard hip hop era, time to bring it back," Adivi Sesh has ignited curiosity and speculation among his followers.


Fans of the actor fondly remember ‘Karma’. A film that not only marked Adivi Sesh's entry into the industry but also left an enduring impact on audiences with the songs. Flooding the comments section with admiration for the look and sweet messages like, “bring it on”, everybody is pretty hyped about the comeback of this iconic look. 

While the actor hasn't provided explicit details, the tweet seems to hint at something exciting. 

As we eagerly away Sesh’s upcoming movie “G2”, " and the revival of the iconic style that has left us all talking, there's no doubt that Adivi Sesh is poised to deliver yet another unforgettable cinematic experience.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train