New Delhi: Adivi Sesh, known for his versatile roles and captivating performances, recently set Twitter abuzz with an exciting tweet that has left fans speculating about his next move. The actor responded to a fan's post, which featured a throwback picture from his hit debut movie ‘Karma’.

The photo showcased a youthful and hip avatar, capturing the essence of a bygone era. With his enigmatic response, "That was a hard hip hop era, time to bring it back," Adivi Sesh has ignited curiosity and speculation among his followers.

That was a Hard Hip Hop era, where I even rapped on stage :) Time to bring it back. https://t.co/dzl1WyRm36 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 19, 2023

Fans of the actor fondly remember ‘Karma’. A film that not only marked Adivi Sesh's entry into the industry but also left an enduring impact on audiences with the songs. Flooding the comments section with admiration for the look and sweet messages like, “bring it on”, everybody is pretty hyped about the comeback of this iconic look.

While the actor hasn't provided explicit details, the tweet seems to hint at something exciting.

As we eagerly away Sesh’s upcoming movie “G2”, " and the revival of the iconic style that has left us all talking, there's no doubt that Adivi Sesh is poised to deliver yet another unforgettable cinematic experience.