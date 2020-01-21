हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

After Tanhaji's success, Ajay Devgn starts filming Rajamouli's RRR

'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt also plays a pivotal role in the film. 

After Tanhaji&#039;s success, Ajay Devgn starts filming Rajamouli&#039;s RRR
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', on Tuesday began filming his next project - 'RRR' - directed by SS Rajamouli. Pictures from Day 1 of Ajay's shoot have been shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and he wrote, "Ajay Devgn begins filming for SS Rajamouli's ambitious venture 'RRR' today."

'RRR' is Rajamouli's first film after the blockbuster 'Baahubali' series. Apart from Ajay, it stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. 

It is a fictional story set in the pre-independent era (1920) and based on the lives of well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Of the 'RRR', Rajamouli earlier said, "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don't know about," news agency IANS reported. 

"We don't know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we'd like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded," he added.

The first look, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was released in 2019.

'RRR' will release on July 30 in 10 Indian languages.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
Ajay Devgntanhaji: the unsung warriorRRRSS RajamouliRRR movie
Next
Story

Makar Sankranti 2020: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun in one blockbuster pic

Must Watch

PT15M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 21, 2020