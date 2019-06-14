An intriguing teaser of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho

After a long wait, finally, the teaser of Saaho was unveiled on Jnue 13 and it has raised the expectations of the fans on the film. With high and rich production values, the one minute and forty seconds video was loaded with action of car chases, bike riding sequences and intense fights which feature Prabhas. The teaser gives us a glimpse on how the film is going to be and the fans have huge expectations on this high budget thriller. The action-loaded teaser will take us a thrilling ride and gives us goose bumps.

Directed Sujeeth Reddy, a 28-year-old youngster from Hyderabad, Saaho is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under UV Creations. The film has an ensemble cast which comprises Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Evylin Sharma and others.

Shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, the film will be dubbed and released in Malayalam too.

Prabhas looks handsome and macho in this teaser. Looks like he tried his hand at comedy too and we feel that because the actor says two dialogues in this teaser and they will definitely make you all laugh.

The film is releasing worldwide on August 15.