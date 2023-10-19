New Delhi: Actor Ravi Teja's upcoming period action-thriller 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is all set to arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023. With just hours left for the film to arrive in theatres, fans and cine buffs are all pumped up and eagerly waiting to watch their favorite 'Mass Maharaja' on the big screens.

Interestingly, veteran actor Anupam Kher plays an important part in the film. He will be seen in the role of an IB officer, who is in search of India's biggest thief, 'Tiger'.

Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher shares, "When I heard the story and offered the film, I was excited to be a part of this unique story with Vamsee. With Ravi Teja portraying India’s biggest thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao, I am sure audiences will love the film. Working with Abhishek and Vamse was special and their vision for the film is spectacular. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be a treat for the audiences to watch."

The story of 'Tiger Nageswara' is based on the real-life story of a thief hailing from Stuartpuram village during the 80s. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon in prominent roles.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It is co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal.