trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677430
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ANUPAM KHER

Anupam Kher Thrilled To Be Part Of Ravi Teja's Heist Actioner Tiger Nageswara Rao

The story of 'Tiger Nageswara' is based on the real-life story of a thief hailing from Stuartpuram village during the 80s. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anupam Kher Thrilled To Be Part Of Ravi Teja's Heist Actioner Tiger Nageswara Rao Actor Anupam Kher plays an IB officer in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

New Delhi: Actor Ravi Teja's upcoming period action-thriller 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is all set to arrive in theatres on October 20, 2023. With just hours left for the film to arrive in theatres, fans and cine buffs are all pumped up and eagerly waiting to watch their favorite 'Mass Maharaja' on the big screens.

Interestingly, veteran actor Anupam Kher plays an important part in the film. He will be seen in the role of an IB officer, who is in search of India's biggest thief, 'Tiger'.

Speaking about the film, Anupam Kher shares, "When I heard the story and offered the film, I was excited to be a part of this unique story with Vamsee.  With Ravi Teja portraying India’s biggest thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao, I am sure audiences will love the film. Working with Abhishek and Vamse was special and their vision for the film is spectacular. Tiger Nageswara Rao will be a treat for the audiences to watch."

The story of 'Tiger Nageswara' is based on the real-life story of a thief hailing from Stuartpuram village during the 80s. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars  Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Renu Desai, Murali Sharma, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon in prominent roles.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It is co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!