New Delhi: Hombale Films is among the most prestigious content makers in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house that has served the fans and the audiences with a variety of content, including 'KGF Chapters 1 and 2', and the global sensation Kantara, is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, 'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire', starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, on December 22, 2023.

Ahead of the film's grand release, the production house unveils another exciting project from their bank of filmography and has launched the teaser of their other ambitious project, 'Bagheera.'

On the occasion of lead actor Srii Murali's birthday, Hombale Films took to social media and unveiled the one-minute, 26-second-long action-packed teaser of the 'Bagheera', which gives us an insight into the world of the film and also introduces us to the raw and riveting drama that the film promises. Besides Hombale Films, the thing that makes 'Bagheera' more exciting is that the film is written by 'KGF Chapters 1 and 2' and soon to be released, 'Salaar Part One Ceasefire' director Prashanth Neel.

Sharing the teaser, Hombale Films wrote, "When society becomes a jungle... and only one predator roars for the justice...Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all. Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very happy birthday."

Talking about, 'Salaar Part One Ceasefire', the action-packed drama features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu and is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will be released in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films will take the audiences on a cinematic spectacle and divine journey with their much-awaited 'Kantara Chapter 1' and also have 'Tyson' in their future line-ups.