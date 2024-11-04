Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815739https://zeenews.india.com/regional/global-action-choreographer-todor-lazarov-joins-rishab-shetty-for-kantara-chapter-1-2815739.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANTARA: CHAPTER 1

Global Action Choreographer Todor Lazarov Joins Rishab Shetty For Kantara: Chapter 1

Choreographer Todor Lazarov joins Rishab Shetty for 'Kantara: Chapter 1', promising next-level action for the much-anticipated prequel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Action Choreographer Todor Lazarov Joins Rishab Shetty For Kantara: Chapter 1 (Image: @juji79/Instagram)

New Delhi: Following the overwhelming success of Hombale Films' Kantara, which captivated audiences nationwide and secured a stellar victory at the 70th National Film Awards, anticipation for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is at an all-time high. The film, celebrated for its rich, heartland story and led by Rishab Shetty—who won Best Actor at the National Awards—continues to build excitement with a thrilling update: renowned action choreographer Todor Lazarov has joined the production team.

Lazarov, known for his work on high-octane action in films like RRR, Hellboy, and Marco Polo, shared his excitement on social media with a post alongside Shetty. "All the way from Bulgaria to Kundapura to meet the Amazing Human being, Actor and Director To collaborate with You brother and create a stunning and crazy amazing action for me will be absolute pleasure and honor Aaaaaaannnnndddd ACTION @rishabshettyofficial #kantarachapter1 @hombalefilms"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Todor Lazarov (@juji79)

With Lazarov’s expertise now on board, Kantara: Chapter 1 promises to deliver an elevated action experience, further intensifying the anticipation for what is expected to be a groundbreaking addition to the Kantara legacy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ban on Muslims in Tirupati Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence 2.0 in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK