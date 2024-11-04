Global Action Choreographer Todor Lazarov Joins Rishab Shetty For Kantara: Chapter 1

New Delhi: Following the overwhelming success of Hombale Films' Kantara, which captivated audiences nationwide and secured a stellar victory at the 70th National Film Awards, anticipation for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, is at an all-time high. The film, celebrated for its rich, heartland story and led by Rishab Shetty—who won Best Actor at the National Awards—continues to build excitement with a thrilling update: renowned action choreographer Todor Lazarov has joined the production team.

Lazarov, known for his work on high-octane action in films like RRR, Hellboy, and Marco Polo, shared his excitement on social media with a post alongside Shetty. "All the way from Bulgaria to Kundapura to meet the Amazing Human being, Actor and Director To collaborate with You brother and create a stunning and crazy amazing action for me will be absolute pleasure and honor Aaaaaaannnnndddd ACTION @rishabshettyofficial #kantarachapter1 @hombalefilms"

With Lazarov’s expertise now on board, Kantara: Chapter 1 promises to deliver an elevated action experience, further intensifying the anticipation for what is expected to be a groundbreaking addition to the Kantara legacy.