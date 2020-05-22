Inside pics of Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony - Do not miss south sensation Samantha Akkineni with hubby Naga Chaitanya

New Delhi: Popular south star Rana Daggubati and fiancée Miheeka Bajaj had a private Roka ceremony recently and their first pictures broke the internet. Now, a day after Rana officially shared the news, famous South actress Samantha Akkineni posted an inside picture from the ceremony and it looks simply ethereal.

While eyes are fixed at Rana and Miheeka, dressed in their traditional best and looking like a typical South-Indian ceremony, Samantha along with hubby Naga Chaitanya looks like a breath of fresh air in a yellow desi wear. The gorgeous bride-to-be Miheeka posted some inside pictures too.

Take a look:

Earlier in May, Rana broke the news of him proposing to Miheeka with the world by making it Insa official. Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs an event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio.

The couple had managed to keep their affair a secret all this while and finally, Rana found love amid lockdown, we can safely say that!

Congratulations to Rana and Miheeka!