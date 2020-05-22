हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rana Daggubati

Inside pics of Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony - Do not miss south sensation Samantha Akkineni with hubby Naga Chaitanya

Popular south star Rana Daggubati and fiancée Miheeka Bajaj had a private Roka ceremony recently and their first pictures broke the internet. Now, a day after Rana officially shared the news, famous South actress Samantha Akkineni posted an inside picture from the ceremony and it looks simply ethereal. 

Inside pics of Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj&#039;s Roka ceremony - Do not miss south sensation Samantha Akkineni with hubby Naga Chaitanya
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular south star Rana Daggubati and fiancée Miheeka Bajaj had a private Roka ceremony recently and their first pictures broke the internet. Now, a day after Rana officially shared the news, famous South actress Samantha Akkineni posted an inside picture from the ceremony and it looks simply ethereal. 

While eyes are fixed at Rana and Miheeka, dressed in their traditional best and looking like a typical South-Indian ceremony, Samantha along with hubby Naga Chaitanya looks like a breath of fresh air in a yellow desi wear. The gorgeous bride-to-be Miheeka posted some inside pictures too.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And it’s official!! 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #miheekabajaj #miheeka #ranadaggubati @ranadaggubati

A post shared by Miheeka  (@miheekabajaj) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ranadaggubati  @miheekabajaj #miheeka #miheekabajaj #miheekadaggubati #ranadaggubati #miheekarana #ranamiheeka

A post shared by Miheeka  (@miheekabajaj) on

Earlier in May, Rana broke the news of him proposing to Miheeka with the world by making it Insa official. Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs an event management company named Dew Drop Design Studio. 

The couple had managed to keep their affair a secret all this while and finally, Rana found love amid lockdown, we can safely say that!

Congratulations to Rana and Miheeka!

 

Tags:
Rana DaggubatiMiheeka Bajajrana daggubati engagement picsroka picsSouth actresssamantha akkineni
Next
Story

On Mohanlal's birthday, 500 fans pledge their organs
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M20S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day