Jr NTR shares adorable pic of son Bhargav as he turns one - Check inside

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Jr NTR treated his fans to a huge surprise on Friday on the occasion of son Bhargav's first birthday. Yes, he shared pictures of Bhargav, which went insanely viral soon.

The first picture features Bhargav and his elder brother Abhay Ram and the second picture is of Jr NTR with the one-year-old. "Bhargav turns one!" read the caption for the post.

This is the first picture of Bhargav that the superstar has shared. A month after he was born, Jr NTR had posed a postcard-worthy picture from his naming ceremony, featuring himself, wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their two kids. Bhargav, wrapped in a white sheet, was cradled in his father's arms while the others looked at them adorably.

Jr NTR's first post on Instagram featured his two sons.

Jr NTR, 38, married Lakshmi in 2011. The couple welcomed Abhay in July 2014.

On the work front, Jr NTR has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' in the line-up. 'RRR' also stars Ram Charan Teja and Alia Bhatt also plays a pivotal rolein the film. Ajay Devgn too stars in the mega-budget film.

'RRR' is expected to release in July, 2020.