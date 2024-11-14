Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya-Starrer Epic Impresses Fans, Check Honest Audience Reactions

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Suriya's epic tale Kanguva opened today. The film has generated phenomenal buzz and look like it is ready to set new records. The excitement has truly taken over, with audiences flocking to theaters in large numbers and reactions pouring in. As the morning shows of the film sell out, fans have taken social media by storm, expressing their love for Kanguva. Here's how netizens are raving about the film.

KANGUVA TWITTER REACTION:

Check out what the fans have to say about this blockbuster ride:

"Kanguva Review: It's an epic Blockbuster.

#Suriya and #BobbyDeol's best movie till date and #DishaPatani also looks so hot. Top tier BGM, faceoff sequence execution and VFX & visuals top Notch

Don't miss this...

"Movie vera level

Siva has made a strong comeback! It’s a must-watch in theaters for its stunning visuals. As always, Suriya’s acting is outstanding.

DSP BGM kangu kangu kanguvaaa

Racey Screen Play

My rating 4/5

Blockbuster #Kanguva "

"#Kanguva Review: A SPECTACULAR MASTERPIECE!

#Suriya & #BobbyDeol's finest film so far, and #DishaPatani looks stunning

Supreme BGM, intense face-off scenes, and next-level VFX & visuals. "

"#Kanguva interval : Submit to the epic imagination of director @directorsiva This is the most ambitious, visually stunning film in recent time. The 3D version is mind blowing and action scenes are extraordinary. The most physically demanding role for @Suriya_offl and he sets a new benchmark in Tamil cinema .. The battle scenes and interval block is MASS Waiting for the second half!"

#Kanguva interval : Submit to the epic imagination of director @directorsiva This is the most ambitious, visually stunning film in recent time. The 3D version is mind blowing and action scenes are extraordinary. The most physically demanding role for @Suriya_offl and he sets… pic.twitter.com/PGb2BCjfEU — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) November 14, 2024

"This Sequence will blown your Mind

The Visual are pure n soulful

KANGUVA RELEASES TODAY

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year with an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore. The film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period.

The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe.

The film has released worldwide on November 14, 2024.