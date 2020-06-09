हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife breaks down during his final journey, Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and other south stars pay last respects - Pics

Chiranjeevi Sarja had an illustrious movie career of 11 long years in which he acted in over 22 movies. 

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja&#039;s wife breaks down during his final journey, Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and other south stars pay last respects - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's sudden demise on June 7, 2020, at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest has left his fans and family in a state of shock. His last rites were performed on Monday at his farmhouse in Kanakpura. He was 39. 

Chiranjeevi is the grandson of renowned Kananda actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. He married actress Meghana Raj two years back in 2018. His brother Dhruva Sarja is also a famous actor. 

Several prominent faces from south movie industry came to pay their last respects during Chiranjeevi's final journey. Kiccha Sudeep, Yash, Shiva Rajkumar amongst various others were seen bidding him a tearful goodbye. Wife and actress Meghana Raj was inconsolable and broke down during the final journey of husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. 

Most of the south stars took to social media to express grief and mourn Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise with heartfelt posts.

Here are a few pictures which flooded the internet and fans paid their condolences online: 

Political leaders too expressed grief over this sudden demise. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also mourned Chiranjeevi's sudden shocking demise at a young age and hailed him for his incredible talent.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had an illustrious movie career of 11 long years in which he acted in over 22 movies.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

 

