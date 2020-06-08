Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post, a day before his death, makes fans emotional

New Delhi: Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post - a then and now photo with his brothers - has left fans teary-eyed. It was shared by him just a day before he died. Chiranjeevi died at the age of 39 of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The post shows Chiranjeevi holding his brothers Dhruva and Suraj from either sides. The trio tried to recreate their childhood pose. "Then and now.. we are still the same... what say, guys?" Chiranjeevi had captioned his post.

Heartbroken over Chiranjeevi's sudden demise, his fans flooded the comment thread to offer their condolences. “Shocked. RIP, sir,” wrote a fan while another comment read, “Will miss you, always.”

Another picture of Chiranjeevi which is making fans emotional is of him with actress wife Meghana Raj and his family. It is from their second anniversary celebrations in May. Meghna posted it to thank people who wished them on their special day and captioned her post as, “Thank you all for your wishes!! Chiru and I have tried to reply to as many messages as possible.... thank you and forever indebted.”

On June 6, the Sandalwood actor complained of chest pain and breathlessness. He was brought to a Bengaluru hospital on Sunday afternoon in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and he has declared brought dead by the doctors.

The last rites of Chiranjeevi Sarja, one of the finest actors of Kannada cinema, will be held at his farmhouse in Madhugiri, Tumkur.