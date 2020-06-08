Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja's last rites performed; Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj and others mourn him

New Delhi: The last rites of Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, were performed today at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. Chiranjeevi breathed his last at a city hospital in the evening. He was later taken to his residence, where friends and fans paid homage to the actor. His final rites happened on Monday afternoon. Stars such as Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and others also came to pay their last respects to Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Among the politicians, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar also paid homage to the actor. DK Shivakumar visited the Sarja family and tweeted, “Paid my last respect to Chiranjeevi Sarja and condoled Arjun Sarja, Sundar Raj, wife Meghana Raj & brother Dhruva Sarja. Strength to the whole family members & film fraternity. My prayers and thoughts to his whole family members during this time of grief.”

Paid my last respect to #ChiranjeeviSarja and condoled Arjun Sarja, Sundar Raj, wife Meghana Raj & brother Dhruva Sarja. Strength to the whole family members & film fraternity. My prayers and thoughts to his whole family members during this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/QnpkOixea8 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 8, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja hailed from a prominent film family. He was one of the finest actors of Kannada cinema. His sudden demise has been mourned by several of his colleagues and friends such as Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj, Allu Sirish, Khushbu Sundar, Kriti Kharbanda, Radhika Pandit and others.

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru. pic.twitter.com/2AtVto9Y8w — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) June 7, 2020

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39.

He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace #Chiru — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja was married to actress Meghana Raj. He is survived by Meghana, parents Ammaji and Vijay Kumar and actor brother Arjun Sarja.