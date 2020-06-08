हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja's last rites performed; Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj and others mourn him

Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last at a city hospital on Sunday evening. He died of cardiac arrest.

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja&#039;s last rites performed; Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj and others mourn him
Images Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@chirusarja; Twitter/@DKShivakumar

New Delhi: The last rites of Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, were performed today at his farmhouse in Bengaluru. Chiranjeevi breathed his last at a city hospital in the evening. He was later taken to his residence, where friends and fans paid homage to the actor. His final rites happened on Monday afternoon. Stars such as Kiccha Sudeep, Yash and others also came to pay their last respects to Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Among the politicians, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar also paid homage to the actor. DK Shivakumar visited the Sarja family and tweeted, “Paid my last respect to Chiranjeevi Sarja and condoled Arjun Sarja, Sundar Raj, wife Meghana Raj & brother Dhruva Sarja. Strength to the whole family members & film fraternity. My prayers and thoughts to his whole family members during this time of grief.”

Chiranjeevi Sarja hailed from a prominent film family. He was one of the finest actors of Kannada cinema. His sudden demise has been mourned by several of his colleagues and friends such as Rashmika Mandana, Prithviraj, Allu Sirish, Khushbu Sundar, Kriti Kharbanda, Radhika Pandit and others.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was married to actress Meghana Raj. He is survived by Meghana, parents Ammaji and Vijay Kumar and actor brother Arjun Sarja.

Tags:
Chiranjeevi SarjaChiranjeevi Sarja last ritesChiranjeevi Sarja funeralMeghana RajChiranjeevi Sarja dies
Next
Story

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s last Instagram post, a day before his death, makes fans emotional
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M28S

#IndiaKaDNA: Narendra singh tomar on Farmers