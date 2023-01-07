Kantara completes 100 magnificent days and is still running successfully in theaters

New Delhi: The way 'Kantara' ruled the hearts of the audience in 2022 was nothing less than magic. Hombale films added yet another glory to its blockbuster list with a gripping and engaging story of 'Kantara' from the heartlands of India. Since day one, the film not only set its distinct mark on the audience's mind but also collected a huge acclamation across the globe. Released on 20th September, the film today completed its divine 100 days in theaters.

To mark this divine day in the history of Hombale Films, they shared a note on their social media with a 100-day poster of the film and wrote in the caption -

ಬೆಳಕು..!! ಆದರೆ ಇದು ಬೆಳಕಲ್ಲ ೧00 ದಿನದ ದರ್ಶನ



Celebrating #DivineBlockbusterKantara 100 Days



A film we’ll always cherish, that took us back to our roots n made us fell in awe of our traditions. Kudos everyone who made it happen.#Kantara #100DaysOfKantara pic.twitter.com/FlmySeQBJj — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 7, 2023

Kantara is one of the greatest films of 2022 that truly turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. The film not only collected immense love from the audience but the famous and renowned dignitaries from different fields ranging from cricket to entertainment to even the ministry of India, everyone acknowledged the film and showered their support and love for the film. Moreover, it is important to note that the craze of the film is such massive that it is still running in the theaters even after it was released on OTT where it is still been watched by the audience.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.