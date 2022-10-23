'Kantara' continues its jump at the box office with a collection of Rs 2.55 cr net in the Hindi market!

Be it the hearts of the audience or the box office Hombale Films ‘Kantara' has been ruling all, ever since its release. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions its box office collections are also achieving great heights every other day.

'Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market, its second-day collection was 2.75 Cr. with 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market. Moreover, after its weekend despite the reduction in ticket rates, on Monday, the film saw an outstanding jump of 40 to 50% in the collection as compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market, with 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday and registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which just jumps on to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on Friday and on Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market has reached 2.55 Cr. Net. Apart from this, 'Kantara' also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at the display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.