NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRABHAS

Kantara: Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty starrer, says 'its a MUST watch in theatres...'

The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Prabhas praised the film 'Kantara'
  • The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role
  • The film's Hindi version is slated to be released on the 14th of October

Trending Photos

Kantara: Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty starrer, says 'its a MUST watch in theatres...'

New Delhi: Since its premiere, the action-thriller 'Kantara' by Hombale Films has done everything in its power to wow the general public and set precedents for success. The movie won over the hearts of numerous well-known celebrities and important figures in the nation in addition to the audience and critics. 

After winning the praise from celebrities like  Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for the film. 

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time. While sharing the post he wrote, Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!. Here is the post shared by the actor: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada.  The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. The makers, happy with the movie's performance, on Friday released the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

Live Tv

PrabhasKantara movieRishab ShettyPrabhas picsKantara Budget

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes