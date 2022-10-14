Kantara: Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty starrer, says 'its a MUST watch in theatres...'

New Delhi: Since its premiere, the action-thriller 'Kantara' by Hombale Films has done everything in its power to wow the general public and set precedents for success. The movie won over the hearts of numerous well-known celebrities and important figures in the nation in addition to the audience and critics.

After winning the praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for the film.

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time. While sharing the post he wrote, Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!. Here is the post shared by the actor:

The action-thriller movie, which debuted on September 30, was written, produced, and directed by Rishab Shetty. Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a visual extravaganza that highlights Kambala's traditional culture and the Bhoota Kola art form. It is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada. The story revolves around the human and nature conflict, which is deeply rooted in the coastal culture and folklore of Karnataka.

The film, which has been garnering praise from all quarters for its storyline and the visual imagery, has also translated into box office numbers. The makers, happy with the movie's performance, on Friday released the Hindi dubbed version of the film.