Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty pair up for a film

Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty have teamed up for a film and this is going to be one of the finest combinations ever. Director Nagesh Kukunoor, who is famous for his films like“Hyderabad blues” and “Iqbal”, is all set for his Telugu directorial debut and this film will star Keerthy, Aadhi in lead roles and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a key role.

The film is said to be a sports comedy genre which is on sets currently shooting at a fast pace. It is being produced by Sudheer Chandra and co-produced by popular fashion designer Shravya Varma and presented by E Shiva Prakash.

The first time producers managed to rope in a very reputed cast and crew both from technical and commercial backgrounds. The popular and top music composer ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad is on board for this project and Chirantan Das ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame is handling the cinematography.



National award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is part of the technical crew adding immense quality to the film.



All in all, looks like this project is going to be very exciting and a technical team for sound are currently shooting in and around Vikarabad and Pune. The untitled film is said to have completed its first quarter already is set to hit the screens in September 2019.

