KGF 2 actor Harish Rai suffers from throat cancer, says he 'covered swelling under beard' for film!

KGF 2 actor Harish Rai said that he had recorded a video asking for help from fans and people from the industry but he couldn't post it on social media.

New Delhi: Noted actor Harish Rai, who was seen in blockbuster hits KGF 1 and 2 in his recent interview revealed that he is battling advanced throat cancer. The Kannada star talked about how he managed to keep his swelling hidden from the audience while shooting for KGF 2 earlier this year. 

Harish Rai told YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, "Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF, to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created."

Adding more, he opened up about facing a financial crunch and said, "I put off my surgery because I didn’t have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I'm at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse."

Harish said that he had recorded a video asking for help from fans and people from the industry but he couldn't post it on social media. However, he is now seeking financial help from benefactors as his monthly bill for cancer treatment costs Rs 3 lakh. 

The Kannada star has featured in films including Bangalore Underworld, Dhan Dhana Dhan, and Nanna Kanasina Hoove besides KGF 1 and KGF 2 respectively. 

 

 

 

