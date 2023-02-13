'KGF,' 'Kantara' Team, Yash and Rishab Shetty Meet Honourable PM Narendra Modi, Check out Pics

New Delhi: The way Hombale Films took the name of Indian Cinema on the global map with its blockbuster films like the KGF franchise and Kantara is truly exemplary. While these films created examples of its success, they also gave the nation the superstars, like Yash, Rishab Shetty, and many more. While the glory of Hombale films is still on the surge, it has now added a milestone in their journey as the entire team met the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for discussing the different aspects of the growth of Indian cinema.

The makers of Hombale Films, Producers Vijay Kiragandur and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar along with KGF star Yash and Kantara star Rishab Shetty met the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Karnataka. As the team was seen clicking a picture with the honorable Prime Minister, they also discussed different aspects of the entertainment industry like the number of theatres in the state, the effect of cinema and how it will help boost in the economy.

Hombale Films has truly turned out to be a whole sole ruler of the box office in 2022 with blockbusters like KGF chapter 2 and Kantara. The they introduced the audience to some really amazing stories, they literally raised the entertainment quotient a notch higher on the big screen.

Apart from this, Hombale films are also eyeing up an even stronger lineup as recently the prequel of Kantara has been announced by the writer, director, and actor of Kantara, Rishab Shetty on the occasion of the film completing 100 days. Moreover, Salaar is yet another big project that will be coming from the house of Hombale films.