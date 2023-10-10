New Delhi: The first official trailer of actor Vijay's much-awaited film 'Leo' was dropped only recently, bringing joy to his fans across the globe. However, in Chennai, some of the fans went a little too excited after watching the trailer at a cinema hall and went on a rampage at Rohini Silver Screens in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred at Chenna's Rohini Silver Screens where a special screening of the 'Leo' trailer was organized for fans.

Videos and photos from the theatre show that several seats were broken and the hall was littered with confetti remains. According to reports, fans became unruly and started cheering and dancing after watching the trailer. Some fans even climbed onto the seats and started jumping, which caused them to break.

The theatre management has condemned the incident and said that they will be taking legal action against the fans who damaged the property. They have also appealed to fans to show respect for the theatre and other moviegoers.

This is not the first time that fans of Vijay have damaged property. In the past, there have been several incidents of fans vandalizing theatres and public property after watching trailers or films of their favourite actor.

Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening. pic.twitter.com/vQ9sd6uvJg — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2023

The incident has sparked a debate about the behaviour of fans and the role of celebrities in curbing such incidents. Some people have criticized Vijay for not appealing to his fans to show restraint. Others have said that the onus is on the theatre management to take better security measures and to prevent fans from damaging property.

It is important to note that not all fans of Vijay behave in this way. Most of his fans are respectful of the law and of other people's property. However, there is a small minority of fans who engage in destructive behaviour. This behaviour is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

The theatre management should take steps to prevent fans from damaging property. They should have more security guards in place, and they should install CCTV cameras throughout the theatre. They should also make it clear to fans that any damage to property will result in legal action. It is important to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all moviegoers. Everyone has a role to play in preventing incidents like this from happening in the future.