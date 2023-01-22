Live Updates: 'If it was Akshay Kumar instead of Shahrukh Khan...': Babul Supriyo criticizes Himanta Biswa Sarma over Pathaan row
Bollywood singer and TMC minister from West Bengal Babul Supriyo criticized Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment on Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. Babul said, "It would not have happened if it was Akshay Kumar instead of Sharukh Khan."
'Planning to establish a big film city in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann's big announcement
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in Mumbai that he wanted to combine Bollywood and Punjabi cinema. Bhagwant Mann said, "We are planning to set up a big film city in Punjab. I will request the film studios of Mumbai to set up their studios in Punjab as well. I have come here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood."
We are planning to establish a big film city in Punjab. I will request film studios in Mumbai to establish their studios in Punjab also. I am here to connect the Punjabi cinema industry and Bollywood: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8yAHncVwSN
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023
'Modi hain toh mumkin hain': Yogi Adityanath
In the BJP working committee meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Modi hain toh mumkin hain has now become a global mantra. Now, India is leading the world." In the meeting, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary gave the BJP a target of winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Layoff: US media witness massive job loss
From CNN to NBC News, the US media is witnessing a tough time as a series of outlets have announced layoffs amid the downfall in the economy, and now, Vox Media is the latest company to be added to this list.According to CNN, Vox Media, publisher of news websites like Vox and The Verge has announced that it will lay off 7 per cent of its workforce.
Mamata Banerjee's party TMC takes big step in Tripura
Trinamool Congress will not join the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura Assembly elections: Tripura TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas
'Shahrukh Khan called me today morning at 2 am': Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has told in his latest tweet that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan called him and they both had a conversation on the phone at 2 am. The day after Assam Chief Minister had refused to recognize Shahrukh Khan, Sarma has now told in his new tweet that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan called him and both of them had a special conversation on the phone at 2 am.
Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents.
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023
Covid-19 China: Large scale outbreak unlikely in near term
The possibility of a big scale rebound of Coronavirus in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of the population has already been infected, the chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.