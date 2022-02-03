हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu-Trivikram collab film launched with pooja ceremony

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will also be seen in Prabhas' upcoming pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' is playing the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu's in the film.  

Mahesh Babu-Trivikram collab film launched with pooja ceremony
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu's 28th film tentatively called 'SSMB 28' was formally launched with a 'muhurat' (customary) pooja in Hyderabad on Thursday (Feb 2). Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the new venture that is touted to be a commercial action drama. It will also mark the duo's second-time collaboration.

Launched amidst a huge hype, a few pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on Twitter. Mahesh Babu, skipped the event, while his wife Namrata Shirodhkar attended the pooja on his behalf. Actress Pooja Hegde, who will also be seen in Prabhas` upcoming pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' is playing the female lead in the movie. 

Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly prepared a story, keeping Mahesh Babu's craze in consideration. SS Thaman will compose the music for the movie, while it is bankrolled under the Haarika Hassine Creations banner. Other technical details of the crew will be out soon.

'SSMB28' will hit the floors this March.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahesh BabuTrivikram SrinivasSSMB 28Namrata Shirodhkar
Next
Story

Telugu actress Neha Shetty shuts journo for asking sexist question related to a romantic scene

Must Watch

PT10M39S

Armed assailants attack security forces' camps in Pakistan's Balochistan